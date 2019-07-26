Russia-Based UK Media to Face Consequences of London's Actions After Ofcom Fine on RT - Moscow

Earlier in the day, British communications regulator Ofcom announced its decision to introduce a 200,000-pound fine against RT for breaching broadcasting regulations. In December 2018, the regulator decreed that RT breached the Ofcom Broadcasting Code in seven episodes of RT shows.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed Ofcom's decision to fine RT, saying that UK media operating in Russia should be ready to face the consequences of this step. According to the ministry, the regulator's decision was an instance of direct censorship. The ministry added that while Ofcom is preoccupied with fining RT, it is not interested in the disinformation being spread by British media.

Moscow is expecting an assessment of the watchdog's move from the UK Foreign Office special envoy on media freedom, Amal Clooney.

RT earlier reacted to Ofcom's move by saying that it was “wrong” to fine the news outlet prior to a court decision.

The broadcaster said it would continue to "contest the very legitimacy of the breach decisions themselves" adding that it was "considering further legal options".

​UK media watchdog Ofcom has claimed that RT’s programmes on the poisoning of ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury and on the conflict in Syria, aired in March and April 2018, were in violation of impartiality rules. RT has commented on the matter saying it was disappointed in the Ofcom ruling, adding that the regulator had ignored its arguments.

After the poisoning of the Skripals in March 2018, UK lawmakers called for restricting RT’s operations in the United Kingdom. Ofcom subsequently opened a series of investigations against the broadcaster.

In December last year, the watchdog revealed the results of its probes, claiming that seven RT programmes had broken the broadcasting regulations. No violations have been found in three other cases. The broadcaster, in turn, expressed doubts about the impartiality of the regulator itself.

RT said in January that it would challenge the Ofcom ruling against it, noting all of its programmes were in line with the Ofcom Broadcasting Code.