Register
19:14 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Riverside House, Bankside, London. Home of OFCOM offices

    Ofcom Watchdog Proves Its Mission to Attack Media London Dislikes - Simonyan

    CC BY 2.0 / Jim Linwood / Riverside House, Bankside - London
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) has proven that it serves as a political tool for the UK government to attack the media London dislikes, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster, has stated.

    "After Ofcom's yesterday's decision, I really want to rename Ofcom to Obkom [a high-profile regional Communist Party body in the Soviet Union], because there is absolutely no doubt anymore that this is just a political tool of the UK government to attack the media they do not like", Simonyan told Sputnik.

    Simonyan pointed out that the breaches were found several months after UK Prime Minister Theresa May had spoken out against alleged Russian disinformation. May slammed RT in September, accusing it of spreading propaganda.

    The Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief has also commented on some of the concerns expressed by the UK regulator, such as RT's alleged failure to provide an alternative point of view in the story on a contest of children's drawings, organized by the authorities in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, honoring the World War II Galician division linked to a Nazi paramilitary organization SS.

    "I cannot even call it nonsense. Because for a country like the United Kingdom, which fought fascists with us, this is simply undignified. For example, we are guilty of insufficiently representing an alternative point of view in the story on the contest of children's drawings on SS Galician division. That is, the point of view of SS. We could not believe our eyes when we saw that this was one of the concerns", Simonyan said.

    READ MORE: Russian Media Watchdog Roskomnadzor Launches Probe Into BBC World News in Russia

    The editor-in-chief added that the broadcaster attempted to remind the United Kingdom of its own participation in the WWII, but that did not help. Simonyan pointed out that the rest of the faults found by Ofcom were "more or less the same".

    "They did not find any lies, any distortion of facts, any fake news in our stories, so now we are guilty of doing bad publicity for the SS and people attacking Roma", Simonyan noted.

    The Sputnik editor-in-chief stressed that the broadcaster was, in fact, proud of this.

    Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said earlier in the day it had initiated an inspection of the BBC World News channel in Russia as well as BBC digital editions to verify the media's compliance with the Russian law after Ofcom accused RT broadcaster of bias. 

    READ MORE: Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Urges Britons to Assess BBC Fake News

    Ofcom said on 20 December that RT had breached the regulator's broadcast rules by failing to provide impartial news coverage in seven programs aired in March and April.

    RT Reporter Detained at US Inauguration Protests Faces Up to 10 Years of Prison
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    RT Says Disappointed Over UK Regulator Finding It “Broke Broadcasting Rules”
    The situation around Russian media in the West has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In November 2016, the European Parliament voted in favour of a resolution to counter alleged Russian anti-EU propaganda. According to the document, media such as Sputnik and RT pose a danger to European unity, and thus extra European Commission funding is needed for counter-propaganda projects. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the resolution proved that Western democracy was failing, but expressed hope that common sense would prevail and Russian media outlets would be able to work abroad without restrictions.

    Related:

    RT Says Disappointed Over UK Regulator Finding It “Broke Broadcasting Rules”
    RT Editor-in-Chief Vows to Help Seriously Ill Girl Become Journalist
    Dubai Authorities Cover Medical Expenses of Russian Tourist After RT Report
    RT's Committed Journalism Proves Their True Professionalism - Russian FM
    Tags:
    probe, media, Ofcom, Sputnik, RT, Margarita Simonyan, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse