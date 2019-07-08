Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport Comes Under Drone Attack - Reports

The outlet has also indicated that strikes have been carried out on the Tihama power station.

Although initial reports indicate that inbound traffic to the airport was being placed on hold, al-Arabiya TV has reported that air traffic has resumed operations after the Houthi-deployed aircraft was intercepted.

Citing al-Masirah TV, Reuters reported that a Houthi spokesperson has indicated that the drone strike targeted Saudi military hangars. However, no immediate confirmation of the incident has been made by Saudi officials.

​This latest in a series of attacks carried out by Houthi officials comes just two days after al-Masirah reported on a strike that was called on the Jizan airport in southern Saudi Arabia. Following a prior attack on Abha airport, a spokesperson for the Houthi movement reportedly indicated that "more painful operations" are expected to unfold in the future.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in fighting in war-torn Yemen since 2015. The ongoing war between the coalition and Houthi fighters has been repeatedly been referred to by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian conflict as an estimated 24 million Yemeni people are in need of aid.