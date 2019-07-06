Yemen's Houthis Conduct Drone Attack on Saudi Arabia's Jizan Airport - Report

Earlier in the week, the Houthis claimed that they launched two attacks targeting purported military sites at the Saudi Arabian Jizan airport and high-altitude Abha Airport.

The Yemeni Houthi movement claimed on Saturday that it had launched drone attacks on warplane hangars and other military sites in Jizan airport in southern Saudi Arabia, Reuters said, citing the movement's television.

The Saudi authorities have yet to confirm the attack.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemen's President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The conflict in Yemen - the Middle East's poorest nation - has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.