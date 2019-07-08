Tehran Summons Swiss Ambassador After US Interrogates Iran's Volleyball Team – Reports

The reports come amid an escalated situation around Iran following the seizure of one of the country's tankers by the UK and the recent announcement by Tehran that it would proceed with exceeding the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment permitted under the nuclear deal.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Markus Leitner, who is also in charge of representing US interests in the country, to protest against the interrogation of Iran's volleyball team by US law enforcement, Fars News reported.

"If the US cannot host all sports teams fairly and impartially, it had better avoid hosting sports games", he said during the meeting, protesting US authorities' mistreatment of the Iranian team.

According to the report, the Iranian volleyball team, competing in the FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League, was interrogated by police for four hours at a Chicago airport after a 30-hour flight.

According to the outlet, the same behaviour towards the volleyball players was shown last year.

Igor Kolakovic, the team's coach, criticised the interrogation, adding that the league "is not organised in a proper manner".