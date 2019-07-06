Register
11:54 GMT +306 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the wife of the Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, waits for United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to arrive for a press conference ahead of the launch of the UN’s report on humanitarian financing in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan 17, 2016

    UK Media Alleges Runaway Wife of UAE Sheikh Had ‘Inappropriate Intimacy’ With British Ex-Officer

    © AP Photo / Martin Dokoupil
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The story about the princess’s escape from Dubai has got a romantic spin in light of new allegations that have surfaced in British media.

    Princess Haya, the wife of the powerful Dubai ruler, is hiding in London after her husband became disturbed with what he viewed as her closeness to a foreign bodyguard, The Times has claimed citing anonymous sources in the Middle East.

    It is alleged that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had suspected that his junior wife had “inappropriate intimacy” with a married former British army officer, who provided security for the family, as she lavished him with gifts.

    The officer is understood to be working for UK Mission Enterprise Ltd., a London-based company providing private assistance and concierge services to the Dubai ruling family.

    The princess, a half-sister of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, allegedly ran away last month “in fear of her life” along with their two children, a 7-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter, and is said to be hiding in a gated London mansion.

    UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) stands next to his wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein during the presentation of a UN report on funding for humanitarian aid on January 17, 2016, in the Emirate of Dubai.
    © AFP 2019 / Stringer
    UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (L) stands next to his wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein during the presentation of a UN report on funding for humanitarian aid on January 17, 2016, in the Emirate of Dubai.

    While there has been no official confirmation from the Dubai government or the UK on the matter, an Instagram account thought to be linked with Sheikh Mohammed has posted a furious poem accusing an unidentified woman of betrayal.

    Reports have emerged that Princess Haya initially fled to Germany to seek asylum, and is also asking for a divorce.

    Her husband, who is also the UAE vice president and prime minister, has applied for divorce, and the case will be heard in the UK High Court late this month, according to Time magazine.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Slovakia's national fitness team
    A Feast For the Eyes: World Celebrates International Bikini Day
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok