Ankara Vows Retaliation Amid Haftar's Reported Threat to Target Turkish Assets in Libya

General Ahmed al-Mesmari previously claimed that Turkey had "directly" intervened in the battle between the Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) and Government of National Accord (GNA) in the town of Gharyan.

"There will be a very heavy price for hostile attitudes or attacks, we will retaliate in the most effective and strong way", Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told state news agency Anadolu.

The statement comes a day after Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army accused Turkey of supporting his rivals, the GNA, according to AFP. He has also reportedly ordered to target Turkish ships, companies, ban flights, and arrest Turkish citizens in Libya.

Libya has been in a state of military conflict between various groups since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament in Tobruk, which is backed by the LNA. The Tripoli-based GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west.

