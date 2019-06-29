Russian President Vladimir Putin Holds Final Press Conference at G20 Summit in Osaka (Video)

The G20 summit whic started in Osaka, Japan on Friday, 28 June, comes to an end today.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a final press conference on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit which comes to conclusion on 29 June.

On the first day of the summit, the Russian leader has held bilateral meetings with US President Donald Trump, French head of State Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. On Saturday, Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations with counterparts from Germany, Turkey, and Egypt.

FOLLOW SPUTNIK'S LIFE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE: