US Sanctions Son of Venezuelan President Maduro - Treasury

On Thursday, the Treasury Department said in a statement that the US had sanctioned two Venezuelan officials, ex-minister of Electric Power Luis Alfredo Motta Dominguez (Motta) and Deputy Minister of Finance, Investments, and Strategic Alliances for the Ministry of Electric Power, Eustiquio Jose Lugo Gomez.

The United States has introduced sanctions against the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the US Department of the Treasury announced on its website on Friday.

"MADURO GUERRA, Nicolas Ernesto (Latin: MADURO GUERRA, Nicolás Ernesto), Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 21 Jun 1990; Gender Male; Cedula No. 19398759 (Venezuela) (individual) [VENEZUELA]," the Treasury Department said.

A senior US administration official told the Associated Press earlier that the Trump administration was considering expanding actions against Maduro's family members.

Venezuela entered a turbulent political crisis after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in January. Several countries, including the United States, have endorsed him as Venezuela's leader and urged Maduro to step down. Maduro, in turn, has accused the United States of attempting to orchestrate a coup in the country and bring Guaido to power. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other countries have continued to recognize Maduro as the legitimate Venezuelan leader.