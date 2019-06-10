Syrian Kurds Hand Over 14 Orphaned Children of Daesh Terrorists to France, Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Syrian Kurds of the Autonomous Administration (AA) in the northeast of the country handed over to France and the Netherlands 14 orphaned children of the Daesh* terror group after a recent battle in Baghouz, Deir ez-Zor province, the Hawar news agency reported Monday.

The AA and the governments of France and the Netherlands signed an official document to hand over 12 French and two Dutch orphaned children of Daesh terrorists from the town of Baghouz, recently retaken by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the local media reported.

The Dutch representative, Iyan Bijan, conveyed a message from the Dutch foreign minister, in which he pledged support of the Netherlands in establishing an international tribunal to prosecute the Daesh terrorists arrested by SDF.

This comes after a joint French-Dutch delegation arrived on Saturday in the AA-governed areas in northeast to discuss developments in Syria.

In March, after the US-backed SDF fighters took control of the last remaining Daesh stronghold in Baghouz, the de-facto autonomy in northeastern Syria called upon the international community to establish a special court that would conduct legal proceedings against the detained terrorists based on international law. They also asked the states of the terrorists’ citizenship to take them back but to little avail.

Over the past two weeks, the AA has repatriated 161 family members of terrorists, including to the United States (8), Norway (5) and Uzbekistan (148).

In late September 2017, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said Damascus was ready to discuss the self-determination for the Syrian Kurds' once the fight against Daesh was over.

In 2016, the Syrian Kurds proclaimed an autonomous region of Rojava, renaming it later to Democratic Federation of Northern Syria, but the Syrian government said the move had no legal basis.

