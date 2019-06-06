India Vows to Go Ahead With S-400 Contract Despite US Sanctions Threat

The United States has been trying to convince India to abandon a S-400 deal with Russia following its attempts to pressure Turkey into ditching a similar agreement in the face of US penalties.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said during a Thursday briefing that New Delhi would go ahead with the purchase of Russia-made S-400 air defences despite the threat of US sanctions.

"I really can not share how are we going to tackle the whole issue. We already have contract which has been signed and you already know that steps are being undertaken to implement the contract. We are engaged and we have engaged with the US administration as well as the US Congress on the issue of CAATSA", the spokesperson said.

The official was referring to the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a 2017 law that gives Washington the right to impose economic restrictions on any state if it decides to acquire military equipment from Russia.

The spokesperson said that "defence cooperation between India and the US is an important component of our strategic partnership", just like with Russia.

India and Russia inked a $5.43 billion deal for S-400 air defence missile systems last October, with the first batch being set to be delivered in October 2020, while the remaining four will join the Indian Air Force by the year 2023. The United States warned at the time that in line with CAATSA, sanctions could not be ruled out.

In April, Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed hope that New Delhi would avoid penalties over the purchase of Russian military equipment.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW