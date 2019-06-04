Huawei Willing to Sign 'No-Spy Deal' With US, Says No Pact in Sight Now

Huawei has already reached out to the United Kingdom and Germany with a similar proposal; the UK has not reached a final decision on whether to allow Huawei to build its national 5G network, while Germany appears to have no objections at all.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei is willing to enter a "no-spy agreement" with the US to back up its reassurances that it does not plan to harvest private data and industrial secrets.

"We are willing to sign no-spy agreements with countries", Huawei Chairman Liang Hua said, as quoted by National Public Radio. "But since the US has not bought from us, is not buying from us, and might not buy from us in the future, I don't know if there is an opportunity to sign".

Huawei has already made a similar proposal to London and Berlin in a bid to soften their concerns that the Chinese firm may pose a national security risk if it is allowed to participate in the roll-out of their wireless networks.

Liang Hua went on to accuse the US of mixing political and industrial interests, saying that it is "inappropriate to use political means to disrupt an industry".

Last month, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei citing a national security threat, forcing American corporations to cut off ties with the world's largest telecom equipment maker and second-largest smartphone manufacturer.

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State and a former CIA chief, indicated there is credible intelligence fueling concerns about Huawei.

"One can't have private information flowing across a network that has access and control from the Chinese government".

The CIA has reportedly told allied governments that Huawei has received funding from China's state security services but the company denies being controlled by Beijing.

Driven by security concerns, the United States has pressed its allies to adopt similar stiff measures to choke off the Chinese corporation.

While the likes of Australia, Japan, New Zealand followed suit and barred Huawei from participating in government contracts, Germany, France, and the Netherlands defied the US pressure. Britain's National Security Council has allowed Huawei to take part in its 5G build-up, with certain restrictions, but the government is yet to make a final decision.

Pompeo is currently on a tour of Europe, where he is expected to renew his administration's call to ban Huawei.

"We've been clear: our ask is that our allies and our partners and our friends don't do anything that would endanger our shared security interests or restrict our ability to share sensitive information", he said on Monday after meeting with the Dutch foreign minister.