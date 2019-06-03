US Senators Urge Pompeo to Review China's Alleged Ozone Treaty Breach - Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties want Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to review new evidence that suggests China could be breaching a multilateral environmental treaty, a letter published on Monday showed.

“The most recent report underscores the need for continued investments in international emissions monitoring and enforcement of international environmental agreements,” the senators wrote in their letter to Pompeo. “China’s intensifying environmental challenges have global consequences and cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.”

Senators Edward Markey, Tom Carper, Jeff Merkley, Dick Durbin and Susan Collins co-signed the letter.

The lawmakers asked whether State Department is aware of the new scientific report on the subject and urged Pompeo to employ the tools provided by the Montreal Protocol to ensure that China is properly complying with the treaty.

The letter comes on the heels of scientific reports that two provinces in eastern China are likely producing ozone-depleting air pollutants, which were banned under the 2010 Montreal Protocol.