Register
06:44 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they play golf at Mobara Country Club in Mobara, Chiba prefecture, Japan, in this photo released by Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Office via Kyodo May 26, 2019

    Trump Greenlights Japanese PM Abe’s Visit to Iran – Report

    © REUTERS / Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Office via Kyodo
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Japanese Prime Minister reportedly discussed his intention to visit the Islamic Republic with US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    US President Trump reacted positively to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to visit Iran in June in an effort to mediate tensions between Washington and Tehran, says a report by Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper citing government sources.

    According to the report, Abe on Sunday informed Trump of his intention during the leaders' golf match and informal dinner during the US president's state visit to Japan.

    Government sources cited by the newspaper said Trump supported the Prime Minister's idea and suggested the visit happen soon.

    Earlier this week, Abe discussed his visit to Iran with US National Security Advisor John Bolton. On 16 May, Abe discussed the idea with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

    Japan, a close US ally, has traditionally maintained amicable relations with Iran, a Reuters report says. During his visit, Abe wants to "encourage Iran to keep its commitments" to the so-called Iranian nuclear deal.

    Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File photo
    © AFP 2019 / FABRICE COFFRINI
    ‘No Talks With US’: Iran Ready to Negotiate With All Gulf States – Deputy FM
    According to the Japanese Kyodo News Agency, the visit will take place on 12-14 June. The last time the Japanese Prime Minister visited Iran was Prime Minister Takeo Fukuda's 1978 trip which happened not long before the Shah of Iran was toppled by the Islamic Revolution.

    Previously, Oman, a Persian Gulf state that has also managed to maintain good relations with both the US and Iran, also offered its services as a mediator between the two countries. However, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif insists Tehran will not engage in any direct or indirect talks with Washington.

    On May 15, Iran gave the EU a 60-day ultimatum to provide effective means to shield Tehran from re-imposed US sanctions, saying it will increase its nuclear industry output and abandon some of it self-imposed obligations in relation to the JCPOA deal. Under the deal, Tehran is obliged, to liquidate its uranium stockpile in exchange for the removal of US, UN and EU nuclear-related sanctions. Iran stated specifically that its ultimatum will not violate the terms of the deal.

    Washington abandoned the deal unilaterally last year. Recently, the Pentagon began amassing military forces in the vicinity of Iran under the pretext of countering an unspecified military threat from Iran.

    Related:

    'Golf Buddies' Trump and Abe Do Diplomacy Over Burgers and Sumo
    Oscar Winner Jon Voight Gets Backlash After Comparing Trump to ‘Honest Abe’ Lincoln
    Possible Abe-Kim Summit to Help Solve North Korea Nuclear Issue - Bolton
    Trump to Meet New Japanese Emperor, Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Abe
    Abe May Visit Iran in June After Consultations With Trump - Reports
    Abe First, Please: Japan’s PM Asks World to Switch Order for Japanese Names
    Tags:
    mediation, visit, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Iran, Japan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Luzhniki Stadium's Observation Deck
    Moscow at its Finest: Luzhniki Stadium's Deck Astonishes With Splendid Views
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse