Register
19:17 GMT +320 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, listens to women speak about their experiences working with Muya, a manufacturing center of textiles and traditional crafts, Sunday April 14, 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    UK Mulls New Agenda for Ivanka's Visit While Trump 'Doesn't Deserve Red Carpet'

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 71

    While Ivanka Trump’s visit to the UK hasn’t been confirmed yet, she is "expected" to join Trump on his visit, and a new women empowering initiative is apparently being prepared for this occasion.

    With the impending visit by US President Donald Trump to the UK looming on the horizon, British government ministers are now bringing forth a new “women’s economic empowerment” strategy as Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who earlier this year launched a “global drive” to improve women’s economic security, is expected to join her father on the visit, the Sun reports.

    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attends a ceremony with Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan at the Presidential Palace, Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Ivanka Trump in Hot Water as She Posts PHOTO of US National Security Strategy
    The plan reportedly involves measures such as “a call for schools to publish the proportion of girls taking maths, science and STEM subjects in the hope more will sign up” and “auto-enrolment” on pensions for women, while a separate initiative seeks to garner support for single parents working “low-paid jobs”.

    The driving force behind this strategy is believed to be Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd and Penny Mordaunt, Minister for Women and Equalities, who recently was appointed defence secretary as well, and who met Ivanka Trump in March during a visit to the US, the newspaper adds.

    "The women’s empowerment whole issue has suddenly come back on the agenda here. I’m sure they’re getting this ready in case she comes”, a source told the Sun, while another noted that while Ivanka’s visit hasn’t been confirmed yet, "she’s expected to be coming".

    READ MORE: Whopping Big Trump Baby Blimp To Highlight UK State Visit Again

    Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on 3 June on a three-day state visit.

    Earlier this month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted Trump while answering questions during an interview with the LBC talk-show radio station, insisting that the US president does not deserve a “red carpet” welcome.

    "Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet", Khan said.

    He also remarked that only two US presidents "have had a state visit", referring to Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and insisted that “President Trump is not in the same class as those two".

    Related:

    Man Arrested After Threatening to Personally EXECUTE Kushner, Ivanka for MONTHS
    Ivanka Trump Roasted For ‘Privilege’ Remark After Visiting Cocoa Farm in Africa
    Ivanka Trump Rocks Twitter by Revealing How She Chose Not to Lead World Bank
    Tags:
    empowerment, state visit, reaction, strategy, women, Sadiq Khan, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Model Bella Hadid During the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in France
    Vanity Fair: Famous Actresses and Models at the Cannes Film Festival
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse