UK Mulls New Agenda for Ivanka's Visit While Trump 'Doesn't Deserve Red Carpet'

While Ivanka Trump’s visit to the UK hasn’t been confirmed yet, she is "expected" to join Trump on his visit, and a new women empowering initiative is apparently being prepared for this occasion.

With the impending visit by US President Donald Trump to the UK looming on the horizon, British government ministers are now bringing forth a new “women’s economic empowerment” strategy as Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who earlier this year launched a “global drive” to improve women’s economic security, is expected to join her father on the visit, the Sun reports.

The plan reportedly involves measures such as “a call for schools to publish the proportion of girls taking maths, science and STEM subjects in the hope more will sign up” and “auto-enrolment” on pensions for women, while a separate initiative seeks to garner support for single parents working “low-paid jobs”.

The driving force behind this strategy is believed to be Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd and Penny Mordaunt, Minister for Women and Equalities, who recently was appointed defence secretary as well, and who met Ivanka Trump in March during a visit to the US, the newspaper adds.

"The women’s empowerment whole issue has suddenly come back on the agenda here. I’m sure they’re getting this ready in case she comes”, a source told the Sun, while another noted that while Ivanka’s visit hasn’t been confirmed yet, "she’s expected to be coming".

Donald Trump is expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on 3 June on a three-day state visit.

Earlier this month, London Mayor Sadiq Khan blasted Trump while answering questions during an interview with the LBC talk-show radio station, insisting that the US president does not deserve a “red carpet” welcome.

"Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet", Khan said.

He also remarked that only two US presidents "have had a state visit", referring to Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and insisted that “President Trump is not in the same class as those two".