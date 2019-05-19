Register
11:23 GMT +319 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former member of Pink Floyd, British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs during his concert of the Us+Them tour in Rome's Circus Maximus, Saturday, July 14, 2018

    Roger Waters Slams Eurovision as 'Bulls**t', Lauds Pro-Palestinian Alternative

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    World
    Get short URL
    3121

    There is typically an element of controversy around the annual Eurovision Song Contest, with this year’s focus being on the host country itself, amid calls for a cultural boycott of Israel over its policies towards Palestinians.

    As Europe’s annual musical celebration culminated in triumph for the Netherlands on Saturday night, with political rancour failing to dampen the mood of this year’s Eurovision final in Tel Aviv, Pink Floyd bassist and songwriter Roger Waters hit Twitter to slam Eurovision and applaud an alternative project – Globalvision.

    In his tweet, Waters referred to Eurovision as “bulls**t” in what he described as “apartheid” Tel Aviv, of which he said he disapproved. However, he said, what he did approve of was Globalvision, the alternative event.

    “My heart swells with pride for each and every one of you,”

    “It’s fantastic what you’re doing,” said Waters.

    Waters also expressed his love and admiration for “brothers and sisters all over the world who are standing shoulder to shoulder in support of human rights in general, and, specifically, at the time of the 71st anniversary of Nakba, brothers and sisters in Palestine”.

    On the eve of Eurovision, a number of artists including Roger Waters, who has been vocal in his support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (also known as BDS) a Palestinian-led campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel, encouraged peers not to perform in Israel.

    Earlier, speaking to The Guardian, Waters said some of his fellow musicians who recently performed in Israel had said they were doing it to build bridges and further the cause of peace.

    “To perform in Israel,” claimed Waters, “is a lucrative gig but to do so serves to normalise the occupation, the apartheid, the ethnic cleansing, the incarceration of children, the slaughter of unarmed protesters … all that bad stuff.”

    Roger Waters called on everyone involved in what he saw as Eurovision’s betrayal of joint humanity to focus on their capacity to empathise with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

    Waters expressed vocal support for the alternative project – Globalvision.

    READ MORE: Palestinians Preparing to Launch an Alternative to Eurovision

    Palestinians and foreign activists who support their struggle for independence had drummed up a musical performance as an alternative to the Israel-hosted Eurovision contest, with organisers of the event, dubbed Globalvision, conducting live shows in several venues worldwide and broadcasting them on the Internet simultaneously with Saturday’s Eurovision final.

    Globalvision events were to be hosted by the Palestinian city of Ramallah, in Haifa, Israel which is home to many Arabs, as well as in London and Dublin.

    Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands, center, celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final with the song Arcade in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 18, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Dutch Contestant Wins Eurovision 2019 Final in Israel

    The celebrated Pink Floyd bassist and songwriter has been one of the most vocal proponents of the "boycott, divest, sanction" strategy being used by opponents of the government of Israel.

    Specifically, he's spearheaded a movement of artists who refuse to play in the country until a peaceful solution is found.

    While he's made it clear that his opposition to the country's military activity has nothing to do with Israelis or Jews, he has taken enormous heat for it.

    The 2019 Eurovision final took place Sunday, with contestants from countries around Europe (plus Australia) taking to the stage in Tel Aviv, Israel.

    Europe's most popular song contest is traditionally held in the country that won the previous year's competition.

    Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence with his song "Arcade” claimed victory this year.

    Related:

    PewDiePie Rocks Twitter as He SAVAGES Eurovision 2019 Contestants
    Political as Ever: Top Memorable Moments from Eurovision 2019
    Palestinians Preparing to Launch an Alternative to Eurovision
    Eurovision Row: Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie Calls Madonna 'Total Prostitute'
    Tags:
    Eurovision 2019, Palestinian peace process, guitarist, Palestinians, Eurovision 2019, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, Palestine, Israel, United States, Netherlands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Models Present Creation by Aqua Blu
    Beach Body Always Ready: Models Show Swimwear Trends at Australia Fashion Week
    War Hawk Whispers
    War Hawk Whispers
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse