6 Killed as Gunmen Attack Church in Burkina Faso During Sunday Mass - Report

Six people, including a priest, were killed on Sunday, in an attack on a Catholic church in Dablo, northern Burkina Faso, AFP reported.

"Around 9 a.m., during a mass, armed individuals burst into the Catholic Church. They started firing as the churchgoers tried to flee," Dablo Mayor Ousmane Zongo told AFP.

© AP Photo / Sunday Alamba Armed Islamists, Security Forces Killed Over 150 People in Burkina Faso – Report

A security source told the agency that the attack was carried out by a "group of armed men estimated [to number] between twenty and thirty."

In late April, several armed people attacked a Protestant church in Silgdji in the north of the country, killing five churchgoers and the pastor. The April attack was the first attack on a church since 2015.

The attacks comes as the authorities of Burkina Faso have launched a massive anti-terrorist operation in the eastern and central-eastern regions of the country.