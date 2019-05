The US secretary of state began his trip to Europe on 6 May by attending a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in the northern Finnish city of Rovaniemi. Earlier in the day on 8 May, Pompeo arrived in the United Kingdom on an official visit.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are holding a joint press conference in London on 8 May.

The presser comes after Pompeo postponed his visit to Berlin, where he was supposed to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for talks on issues of mutual concern, including China, Russia, Syria, the Western Balkans, and Ukraine.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.