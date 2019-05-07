WATCH Pamela Anderson Confess Her Love for Julian Assange While Visiting Jail

WikiLeaks founder and whistle-blower Julian Assange received his first visitors earlier today at London's Belmarsh high security prison, where he is currently being held on charges of violating bail conditions.

Actress and human right activist Pamela Anderson has spoken to the press following the visit she paid to Julian Assange in jail earlier in the day alongside WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Kristinn Hrafnsson.

The Hollywood star underlined that the whistle-blower did not deserve to be sitting in prison, saying that he is an innocent person.

She lamented the conditions Assange had to live in, noting that he has been cut off from everybody, including his family and friends.

Anderson said that she loves him and considers him an incredible person and a great man, adding that it is hard for her to imagine what he has been going through.

Speaking alongside the actress, Hrafnsson said that Julian Assange was "bent, but not broken".

The WikiLeaks editor-in-chief added that Julian Assange was being prosecuted for simply doing a journalist's job.

Assange, who was arrested in the British capital on 11 April, was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail last week for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges, which have since been dropped.

Despite the fact that the sexual assault charges in Sweden were lifted, Assange remained in the embassy with political asylum for nearly seven years until his arrest, as he also feared extradition to the United States over leaking classified data.

Following Assange's arrest, Washington called for his extradition to the US. The whistle-blower is accused of conspiring to commit computer intrusion. WikiLeaks, for its part, has said that the United States wants to build an espionage case against Assange that could entail capital punishment or life imprisonment.