Register
16:37 GMT +304 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Defence Minister Gavin Williamson stands in the main chamber during the second day of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at a gathering of NATO defence ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.

    UK Police Won't Probe Huawei Leak That Led to Defence Minister's Sacking

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    World
    Get short URL
    221

    Theresa May fired Gavin Williamson this week, having "lost confidence" in his ability to serve as defence secretary. The prime minister said there was "compelling evidence" that Williamson had given out sensitive information of strategic importance to journalists, which he flatly denied.

    UK police have ruled out an investigation into the leaked National Security Council discussions on Huawei's role in Britain's 5G network build-up, which resulted in the sacking of Gavin Williamson as defence secretary.

    A top police official said the leak inquiry carried out by the government had not identified any misconduct that constituted a criminal offence, and thus a police investigation was not required.

    READ MORE: May Bars Criminal Investigation of Disgraced Defence Minister Over Huawei Leak

    "I am satisfied that what was disclosed did not contain information that would breach the Official Secrets Act," Neil Basu, the head of the UK's counter-terrorism policing, said on Saturday.

    Basu was referring to the 1989 law that prevents UK government workers from divulging particular information that could be used against the government.

    He added: "The leak did not cause damage to the public interest at a level at which it would be necessary to engage misconduct in a public office. It would be inappropriate to carry out a police investigation in these circumstances."

    It comes after Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said a police investigation would only kick off if the Cabinet Office made a complaint, but Theresa May reportedly noted that the matter was "closed".

    Signs are displayed at the Huawei stand at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 17, 2019
    © REUTERS / GREG BAKER
    Pompeo to Warn UK PM May: Huawei Access Could Threaten Tech Partnership - Report

    Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was sacked on Wednesday following the Huawei inquiry leak. He was accused of divulging the details of a confidential meeting of the National Security Council on whether to allow the Chinese telecom giant to take part in building Britain's future 5G mobile phone network.

    While Prime Minister Theresa May said investigators had found "compelling evidence" that Williamson was the source of the information spill, namely, an 11-minute phone conversation with a journalist to which he admitted, the former cabinet minister insisted that it did not have to do with confidential information and called the investigation a "witch hunt from the start".

    As the row occupied headlines in the UK this week, reports surfaced that some ministers had been given special containers to shield their mobile phones during sensitive discussions from potential eavesdroppers.

    Related:

    Ex-Defence Secretary Faces Jail as UK MPs Demand Probe Into Huawei Leak - Report
    Theresa May Fires UK Defence Secretary Williamson Over Huawei Leak
    UK Cabinet Ministers to Hand Over Mobile Phones in Huawei Leak Inquiry - Reports
    Ex-UK Official Calls for Probe Into Cabinet's Mobile Records Amid Huawei Leak
    Tags:
    5G network, leak, investigation, police, Huawei, Neil Basu, Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Luxurious Aurus Senat Convertible
    Cruisin' With the Top Down: Senat Aurus Luxury Convertible On Display for 9 May
    Selective Silencing?
    Selective Silencing?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse