Register
17:12 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - File photo dated Sept. 28, 1938 showing Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, at left in foreground, and Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, at right, taken just before the four power conference in Munich, Germany

    Academic Uncovers Troubling 'Ideological' Ties Between DuPont, Nazi Germany

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    123

    An estimated 150 major US corporations had major business ties with Nazi Germany ahead of and even during World War 2. Now, an Israeli researcher says he has uncovered information that the executives from at least one of those companies had reasons for supporting Hitler beyond the mere profit motive.

    Hebrew University doctoral candidate Nadan Feldman has identified what he believes is a web of ideological connections between American chemical giant DuPont and Nazi Germany.

    Spending several years digging through financial and regulatory reports and back and forth correspondence between DuPont and the Nazis in US and German archives, Feldman told Haaretz that "the main motive" in cooperation between the Delaware-based firm and German companies like IG Farben, makers of the infamous Zyklon B chemical used at Nazi extermination camps, was ideology, not profit.

    The researcher pointed out that DuPont executives began providing support to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis in the 1920s, well before the 1932 elections which led to the establishment of the Nazi dictatorship in the country in 1933. In addition to financial support to Hitler, executives allegedly provided financial support to extremist groups in the United States itself, and expressed an interest in causes taken up by the German fascists, such as eugenics and the theory of racial superiority. One of these executives was one-time DuPont president Irenee du Pont, according to Feldman.

    Nazi Sobibor Death Camp
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisow
    Last Sobibor Survivor Vows to Preserve Memory About Nazi's 'Death Factory'
    Furthermore, DuPont's technology-sharing agreements with IG Farben provided the company with "critical knowledge for war production," "enabling Nazi Germany to start the war" via technologies such as synthetic rubber, the researcher said.

    Feldman pointed out that, "amazingly," cooperation between DuPont and the Nazis continued until 1943, well after Nazi Germany had declared war on and occupied most of Europe, attacked the USSR and even declared war on the United States itself in December 1941. Ties were only formally cut after Germany confiscated the assets of US companies in September 1943.

    Pointing out that DuPont was just one of dozens of US firms with alleged links to the Nazis, Feldman lamented that these ties continued "undisturbed and even with the tacit support of the US administration despite the growing threat of Hitler's regime to the welfare of Europe and the West." This support was provided by large corporations including Standard Oil, General Motors, Ford, IBM, ITT and Union Banking, helping Germany to secure the loans, equipment and supplies they needed to rearm.

    German Chancellor Adolf Hitler during his address to 80,000 workers in the Lustgarten, Berlin, May 1, 1936, s part of the May Day Celebrations.
    © AP Photo /
    'I Shall Remain in Berlin': Hitler's 'SUICIDE NOTE' Goes on Sale in US (PHOTO)
    "Without the mobilisation of corporate America for Nazi Germany, it is very doubtful whether Hitler could have started the war, doubtful whether he would have succeeded in rehabilitating the German economy – certainly not at the speed and strength he achieved in the '30s," Feldman stressed.

    Ultimately, the researcher suggested that it was "doubtful" if historians would ever fully understand how US corporate executives "could give so much help to such a strong, cruel and fanatic enemy…It's also doubtful whether we'll be able to understand why every one of them avoided punishment," he concluded.

    Related:

    92-Year-Old Ex-Nazi Camp Guard Accused of Helping Kill 5,000 Prisoners at Age 17
    Last Sobibor Survivor Vows to Preserve Memory About Nazi's 'Death Factory'
    Declassified Nazi Papers REVEAL ‘How to Take Over a Democratic Country’ (PHOTOS)
    Polish Hunter Chases Nazi Gold, Finds Priceless Renaissance Portraits Instead
    Affluent German Family to Reportedly Give €10 Mln to Charity Due to Nazi Past
    Why Did US Defence Giant Northrop Grumman Test 75 YO Nazi Proto-Stealth Bomber?
    Volkswagen CEO Stirs Controversy With 'Unfortunate' Slip-of-Tongue Nazi Slogan
    Historians Find New Evidence of Nazi Atrocities at Mass Burial Sites in Germany
    'No One by That Name in SS': Historian Pokes Holes in 'Nazi Gold Diary' Story
    Tags:
    ideology, ties, business, cooperation, DuPont, Nazi Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse