Global Defense Spending Hit Highest-Ever Amount in 2018 - Report

Some of the biggest drivers of this increase were the US, China, and India while Russian defense spending declined.
"The increase in US spending was driven by the implementation from 2017 of new arms procurement programs under the Trump administration," Aude Fleurant, director of SIPRI's Arms and Military Expenditure (AMEX) program, said in a Monday statement. US defense spending increased by 4.6% in 2018 compared to the year prior.
Where are the top 10 military spenders located? What is their percentage change in spending from 2017–2018?— SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 29, 2019
Find out in the graphic below and in SIPRI’s latest report ➡️https://t.co/gY0BuUP01h#MILEX #GDAMS #GDAMS2019 pic.twitter.com/mau9aB9ae4
China's military spending has continued to increase as well, 2018 being the 24th consecutive year of Beijing's budget increasing, putting it in second place worldwide, and along with the US, accounting for roughly half of global military spending.
India's massive modernization of its military helped catapult it to the fourth slot, while Russia's contracting defense budget saw it slip to number 6 worldwide, having declined by 3.5 percent as compared to 2017.
Who were the top 40 countries with the highest military expenditure in 2018? The US🇺🇸, China🇨🇳, Saudi Arabia🇸🇦, India🇮🇳 and France🇫🇷 claim the top 5 spots.— SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 29, 2019
Full analysis available in SIPRI’s latest Fact Sheet ➡️https://t.co/vkhLyUZ155#MILEX #GDAMS #GDAMS2019 pic.twitter.com/Vx4gI7KvYJ
Globally, the average spending was $239 per human on the planet.
All comments
Show new comments (0)