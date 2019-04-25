Register
18:54 GMT +325 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    USS John C. Stennis

    Russian Foreign Ministry Schools US Envoy Over 'Carriers in the Med' Warning

    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    World
    Get short URL
    130

    Earlier, US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman characterised the deployment of two carrier groups in the Mediterranean Sea as a signal to Russia, saying the warships represented "100,000 tonnes of international diplomacy" amid alleged Russian "destabilizing activities around the world."

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Ambassador Huntsman's remarks, advising the envoy to study history.

    "I would like to remind the Ambassador that Russia, throughout its centuries-long history, has repeatedly encountered such threats, issued as recommendations, and has repeatedly demonstrated their worthlessness…Perhaps the Ambassador would like for Russia to have one more holiday to celebrate? To be honest, we didn't have any such plans," Zakharova said, apparently referring to the upcoming Victory Day holiday, which Russia celebrates annually on May 9 in honour of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in WWII.

    Zakharova also lamented that the language of threats and sanctions seems to have become the calling card of Us diplomacy. 

    Sailors stand watch on the brow of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge while the ship follows the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln into the Strait of Gibraltar in the Atlantic Ocean, April 13, 2019. Picture taken on April 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Courtesy Jason Waite/U.S. Navy
    '100K Tonnes of Diplomacy': US Envoy Goads Russia With Aircraft Carriers in Med
    Earlier, the Foreign Ministry marked its bewilderment over Huntsman's comments, saying he had completely exhausted his potential as a diplomat, and adding that Russia had the ability to reduce the "100,000 tonnes of international diplomacy" that the ambassador boasted about to rusty metal at the bottom of the sea if its security was threatened.

    On Tuesday, Ambassador Huntsman said that the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS John C. Stennis carrier strike groups in the Mediterranean Sea was a message to Russia, noting that "diplomatic communication and dialogue coupled with the strong defence these ships provide demonstrate to Russia that if it truly seeks better relations with the United States, it must cease its destabilizing activities around the world."

    The carrier groups kicked off joint combat training operations in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, with the strike groups consisting of 10 ships, 130 aircraft, and over 9,000 sailors, airmen and marines. This is the first simultaneous deployment of two carrier groups in the Mediterranean since 2016.

    Related:

    '100K Tonnes of Diplomacy': US Envoy Goads Russia With Aircraft Carriers in Med
    Tags:
    reaction, response, threats, remarks, Jon Huntsman, Maria Zakharova, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse