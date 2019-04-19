US Calls on Countries Worldwide to Block Russia's Planes Heading For Venezuela

The US has called on the international community to deny Russian planes flying to Venezuela a right of passage through their airspace, following the example of such a move by Malta.
We applaud the government of #Malta for refusing to allow Russian planes to use its airspace to supply the brutal former regime in #Venezuela. We call on all countries to follow Malta’s example to stop the Kremlin’s support for the dictator Maduro. #EstamosUnidosVE @MFAMalta— Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) April 19, 2019
