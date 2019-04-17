Bolton: New Venezuela Sanctions Warning to ‘External Actors, Including Russia’

US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced on Wednesday that the US was imposing a new round of sanctions against Venezuela, adding the country's Central bank to the sanction list.
According to the senior official, the newly-applied sanctions should become a warning to "all external actors, including Russia."
Since the beginning of a political crisis in Venezuela earlier this year, the US has imposed several rounds of sanctions, targeting the country's oil and banking sectors as well as individuals belonging to the country's leadership.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)