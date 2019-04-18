Register
14:11 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants walk on a platform of the railway station in Passau, southern Germany, to a special train to bring them to Duesseldof, western Germany, on November 3, 2015

    Germany Hammers Out Tough New Rules to Deport Failed Asylum Seekers

    © AFP 2019 / DPA / Angelika Warmuth
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    Earlier, Horst Seehofer had triggered heated debates over Germany’s refugee policy with his 'Migration Masterplan', aimed at tightening migration rules and preventing failed asylum seekers from illegally staying in Germany.

    German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has presented a plan featuring rules to facilitate the deportation of failed asylum seekers, with the measures targeting people who have exhausted all legal avenues to obtain asylum.

    Seehofer gained Cabinet backing Wednesday for his Orderly Return Bill (Geordnete-Rückkehr-Gesetz), saying his package contained "strong elements" that would facilitate expulsions.

    However, there is no unanimity on the plan among the German states, since not all approve of asylum seekers marked for deportation being held in state jails rather than pre-deportation holding facilities.

    READ MORE:Study: Number of Germans Murdered, Brutally Attacked by Migrants Doubles in Year

    Last year, Germany deported about 25,000 people. This represents just over a tenth of the total number of people ordered to leave the country.
    Seehofer’s  plan contains a series of contentious proposals including an increase to nearly 1,000 pre-deportation cells in regular jails – something that regional ministers say breaches the tenet that deportees be kept separate from convicted criminals.

    Other proposals include "collaborative detention" over 14 days to force potential deportees who "disguise" their identities to visit consulates of their presumed home countries to complete departure formalities, a new borderline category of "tolerated stays for persons with undetermined identities" that could ban job seeking and impose restrictions on migrants where they live, and reductions in social welfare grants for asylum seekers already granted asylum in other EU states.

    READ MORE: Germany's Seehofer to Unveil Plan Preventing Migrants From Escaping Deportation

    Last year, Horst Seehofer triggered heated debates over Germany’s refugee policy with his 'Migration Masterplan', aimed at tightening migration rules and promised another  crusade in 2019 to prevent asylum seekers whose applications had been rejected from illegally staying in Germany.

    "If someone is to be deported, we should take him into custody, so that he does not disappear by the time of deportation", the politician, known for his hardline stance on migration policy, said.

    Seehofer’s initial Masterplan for a stricter refugee policy was strongly opposed by Angela Merkel, her Christian Democratic Union and its Social Democrat SPD coalition partners.
    The proposal to turn away refugees registered in other EU countries had brought the long-time CDU/CSU alliance to the verge of collapse, with this scenario averted as the coalition partners, Merkel's CDU and the SPD, managed to reach common ground on migration issues by agreeing to turn down certain asylum-seekers on the basis of bilateral agreements with other EU countries.

    Since the “open borders policy” was announced in 2015, Germany has accepted more than 1 million migrants from the Middle East and Northern Africa; Merkel's government has been criticised for failing to effectively handle the migrant influx.

    Following Europe's 2015 refugee crisis, asylum applications filed in Germany rose to 722,370 in 2016. Last January, Seehofer said Germany had "struck a balance" in 2018 by lowering the total to between 180,000 and 200,000.

    READ MORE: Thousands of Cases of War Criminals Seeking Asylum Not Probed in Germany – Media

    Seehofer’s new package of tough measures sparked a mixed reaction, with criticism from Pro Asyl [Pro Asylum], a Frankfurt-based alliance of church and secular groups, which said the plan was focused on "deprivation, increased detentions, and the forced eviction of refugees from Germany by withholding welfare assistance".

    The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), claimed the government was "hindering deportations".

    Opposition Left Party co-leader Bernd Riexinger accused Seehofer of acting like a "Wild West Sheriff," setting false priorities at a time when his ministry should be seeking answers to Germany's rental housing and apartment crisis.

    The Greens' Filiz Polat described the draft legislation as "one-sided, saying it was "highly questionable" in terms of its constitutionality, and "noxious" in relation to Germany's integration efforts.

    The Orderly Return Bill could pass before the summer recess, as it now goes to parliament for debate.

    Related:

    Germany's Seehofer to Unveil Plan Preventing Migrants From Escaping Deportation
    Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018
    Thousands Protest in Germany Following Suspected Gang Rape by Migrants (VIDEO)
    'I'm a Daesh Terrorist': Tricks Migrants Use to Avoid Deportation From Germany
    Tags:
    expulsion, asylum applications, deportation, asylum, Horst Seehofer, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse