08:40 GMT +316 April 2019
    Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on 15 April, 2019

    Notre Dame in Flames: Top-5 Other Shocking Fires in Christian Cathedrals

    © AFP 2019 / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
    With a huge blaze reportedly destroying most of the Notre Dame Cathedral’s interior on Monday, Sputnik looks into a spate of other such incidents that have occurred in the past.

    NY Serbian Orthodox Church Fire

    On 1 May, 2016, a fire broke out at the Serbian Orthodox Cathedral of St. Sava in New York’s Manhattan. Although the incident took place hours after Easter services, there were no reports of casualties at the time.

     

    The dome and the interior of the neo-Gothic building built in 1855 was completely burned out as a result of the fire which reportedly started after a temple keeper failed to put out the candles at the end of the Easter service. The restoration of the St. Sava Cathedral is currently under way.

    Irish St Mel's Cathedral Blaze

    In the early hours of 25 December, 2009, the Cathedral Church of St. Mel was destroyed by a fire which was thought to be caused a technical defect in the moth-balled heating furnace. 

    The restored cathedral, which was built between 1840 and 1856, re-opened in December 2014.

    READ MORE: Notre Dame Blaze Aftermath: 850-Year-Old Cathedral Stands Despite Terrible Fire

    Located in the town of Longford in Ireland, the church is touted as the "flagship cathedral" of the Irish midlands region.

    Chinese Catholic Cathedral Fire

    On 28 July, 2014, a massive blaze obliterated one of China’s oldest catholic cathedrals located in the eastern sea port of Ningbo.

    The fire gutted the interior and the roof of the 142-year-old Jiangbei Sacred Heart Church, leaving the walls intact. The church was restored in 2018.

    Finnish Porvoo Cathedral Conflagration

    A fire in the Cathedral of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland in the city of Porvoo broke out on 29 May, 2006.

    The 15th century building’s outer roof collapsed in the blaze, but with the inner ceiling and the cathedral interiors were undamaged. 

    READ MORE: Notre Dame’s Interior Ravaged by Flames But Cross Remains Intact (PHOTOS)

    An 18-year-old man was convicted of arson and sentenced to six and a half years in prison. The cathedral was reopened on 2 July 2, 2008.

    St. Petersburg Cathedral Blaze

    On 25 August, 2006, the main dome as well as two smaller domes of the Trinity Cathedral in Russia’s St.Petersburg collapsed in a fire which also seriously damaged the church’s interior.

    The blaze occurred during reconstruction work which saw the scaffolding being engulfed by flame. The cathedral was restored and reopened in 2010.

    blaze, casualties, interior, dome, fire, Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, France
