Kremlin on Assange's Arrest: Non-Compliant With Principles of Media Freedom

"He [Assange] is an independent source of information that is being persecuted. From our point of view, this does not correspond to the ideals of freedom of the press, freedom of the media, and their inviolability", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated Friday, also expressing hope that Assange's rights would be respected.
He also stressed that suggestions about ties between Assange and Moscow belong to the realm of pure conspiracy theories.
The WikiLeaks founder, who has become famous for leaking classified US government data, now faces extradition to the United States on computer hacking charges and could get up to five years in jail.
