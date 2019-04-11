Register
19:58 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia and Nicaragua Launch Central America’s First Vaccine Plant

    Russia and Nicaragua Launch Central America's First Vaccine Plant

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    Russian and Nicaraguan officials gave a start on Wednesday to the production of a commercially available influenza vaccine at the Mechnikov Institute in Managua – a joint venture that is capable of supplying all of Central and South America with a variety of medical products.

    If you're looking for a particular address in Nicaragua — be prepared for a one-of-a-kind quiz in history and geography. There are no addresses in the conventional sense and venues are described with reference to local landmarks. So, a typical postal address in this Central American country would probably look like "From the Merced Church, one block south, half a block east". But if you ask locals in the capital Managua where the "Mechnikov Institute" is, it's likely that they would show you the venue without additional reference points.

    Inside the compound, there is a state-of-the art production line, capable of producing hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses per day. The equipment has been supplied by major European manufacturers.

    Tartus, Syria
    CC BY 2.0 / Taras Kalapun
    Russia Plans to Construct Vaccine Plant, Airport in Syria’s Tartus – Syrian Official
    The plant is being managed by a Nicaraguan company, but the Russian side, which is represented by the Saint Petersburg scientific research institute of vaccines and serums, invested heavily in the project, as well as provided technology transfer and training. Government spending on the project's equipment and construction amounted to $33.5 billion, with 34% being paid by the Nicaraguan side. It took less than nine months to build the plant in 2016, and almost two years to complete the rest of the work, including getting permissions, validations, and training plant workers — about one third of the normal time-frame for projects of this type. The labs were built from scratch, with some construction material being flown in from Russia.

    Most employees at the Mechnikov Institute are either Russians, Nicaraguans who studied in Russia, or people with mixed background, like the plant's IT chief Marcelo Munos, who has Russian and Ecuadorean roots. He works in the heart of the facility — a control room with CCTV feeds and assembly line data on dozens of monitors.

    "I speak three languages and I'm trying to capacitate my colleagues to use all these systems", Munos told Sputnik. "Many of them didn't work with these systems, so after we installed them, we also provided training for the personnel".

    READ MORE: Russian Healthcare Ministry Creates New Powder Vaccine Against Ebola

    Roberto Lopez is the president of Nicaragua's Institute of Social Insurance. He told Sputnik that the facility made it possible for Nicaragua to acquire new technology, and that, in turn, will give his country easier access to cheaper vaccines:

    "It will help us to train staff, to start using equipment capable of producing biotechnological products which are in high demand both locally and globally. Whatever we buy at the moment — we pay very high price for it, so this plant will give access for Latin American countries to hi-tech medical products at a fair price".

    Russia's Deputy Health Minister Sergey Krayevoy, who arrived in Managua to launch the production of the first commercial vaccine batches, pointed out that Mechnikov is capable of producing more than one product.

    "The plant can make 300,000 doses of influenza vaccine per day, which makes it possible to make a year-long supply in just two months", said Krayevoy. "So we have 9-10 months per year when we can produce other modern types of medicine, which are in high demand in Nicaragua, as well as in all of Central and South America."

    The idea to build the Managua plant was endorsed in 2013 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega.

    Immunoassay screening lab the blood is tested for infection (hepatitis, syphilis, HIV) on automatic equipment at the Novosibirsk blood donation center
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russia, China to Pool Efforts to Develop Combined HIV Vaccine
    South America and the Carribean Basin make up about 8% of the global pharmaceutical market. The local population, which exceeds 600 million people, needs modern immunobiological drugs, and aside from Mechnikov, there are no other facilities in the region that could supply vaccines that are certified for use in the region at competitive prices.

    With all that in mind, Managua and Moscow could very well make the Mechnikov Institute not only a domestic Nicaraguan, but also a regional industry reference point — a "pharmaceutical landmark" known all over Central and South America.

    Related:

    Outbreak: Measles Public Emergency Declared in US Anti-Vaccine ‘Hotspot’
    Chickenpox Hits US Town Where Many Locals Cite Religious Exemptions From Vaccine
    Anti-Vaccine Billboards Featuring Athlete’s Son Pop Up Across US (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    plant, vaccine, Russia, Nicaragua
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse