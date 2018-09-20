Russian Healthcare Ministry Creates New Powder Vaccine Against Ebola

"We have created a new form of [Ebola] vaccine in powder," Skvortsova said at a meeting with Djene Kaba Conde, the spouse of the president of Guinea, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg.
In August last year, Guinea launched the post-registration clinical trials of Russia's Ebola vaccine Gam Evac Combi, which was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
