Russian Healthcare Ministry Creates New Powder Vaccine Against Ebola

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The Russian Healthcare Ministry has created a new dry powder vaccine against deadly Ebola virus disease, Minister Veronika Skvortsova said on Thursday.

"We have created a new form of [Ebola] vaccine in powder," Skvortsova said at a meeting with Djene Kaba Conde, the spouse of the president of Guinea, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg.

The vaccine is now being tested on volunteers and has shown promising results so far, the Russian minister added.

In August last year, Guinea launched the post-registration clinical trials of Russia's Ebola vaccine Gam Evac Combi, which was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.