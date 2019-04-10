Register
05:29 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Canadian flag flies at half-mast at the Consulate General of Canada in New York October 23, 2014.

    Canada to Tighten Laws Against Migrants Rejected by US, Other Countries

    © AFP 2019 / Timothy A. Clary
    World
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The measure is proposed in response to a surge of illegal immigration following adoption of US President Trump’s hard anti-immigration policies.

    Canadian Parliament is discussing tightening its immigration legislation to make it harder for migrants rejected by other countries to apply for refugee status at its border, The Hill reported Tuesday.

    Strangely enough, the proposed amendments that will change the national immigration policy are included as mere clauses in the government's budget bill.

    "I expect this to be a major change for Canada's refugee system and I'm surprised to see it buried in a budget bill," lawyer Kevin Wiener said in an interview to BBC.

    Silhouette behind a Canadian flag
    © AP Photo / Alden Pellett
    Canada Needs to Develop More Rules to Control its Spying Operations – Watchdog
    According to the proposed amendments, border agents will be bestowed with authority to reject refugee claims from people who have already been turned away from a country that has an immigration information-sharing agreement with Canada, which includes the US, the UK, New Zealand and Australia. Under new regulations, the asylum seeker will have no opportunity to appeal on agent's decision or get an oral hearing regarding their application.

    Following the tightening of immigration policy by Trump administration, Canada was faced with a massive illegal immigration spike. In 2018 alone, 20,000 people crossed the US-Canada border, while currently Ottawa has 200,000 pending asylum claims, according to BBC report. Due to Trump's hard stance on immigration, people who initially intended to make an application in the US, opted for travelling all the way up north and cross the border illegally into Canada, Global News reported last year.

    In order to tackle the influx of migrants coming across the southern border, Canadian communities near the border had to repurpose community centres and old stadiums to accommodate the migrants waiting for their applications to be processed, which led to rising tensions between border communities and Ottawa. Canadian government reportedly vowed to spend over $750 million on border services over the next five years, The Hill reports.

    Related:

    Canada Plans to Regulate Social Media, Cites Election Meddling Issues
    ‘The Science Is Clear’: Canada Warming Up at Twice the Global Rate
    Canada’s Ex-Justice Minister Releases Tape Recording of Trudeau Aide Pressure
    Two 'Snowden Refugee' Families in Uncertainty, Feel Abandoned by Canada - Lawyer
    ‘The Rex of Rexes’: World’s Biggest T-Rex Unearthed in Canada (PHOTOS)
    Russia to Provide 'Practical' Response to New US, Canada Sanctions - Moscow
    US, Canada Expand Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine
    US and Canada Among Latest to Ban Boeing 737 Max 8, 9 After Ethiopia Crash
    Boeing 737 MAX 8 Fly Only Over US, Canada Amid Nearly Worldwide Ban
    Tags:
    legislation, asylum applications, illegal immigration, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse