Simonyan Comments on Ex-US Ambassador's Allegations About RT, Sputnik

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on the words of former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who suggested at his Congress testimony that the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency attempted to influence US voters during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

"Michael McFaul does not give up. The former US ambassador to Russia still insists that we [got] Trump [elected]. Because RT and Sputnik were 'active on all social media platforms' and did 'actively seek to shape American public opinion, including during the 2016 presidential election'. The Voice of America correspondent was so inspired by McFaul's speech that he said on his Twitter we were just as successful at 2018 elections. It is just not clear who we supported there", Simonyan said on her Telegram blog.

The statement comes after the US Department of Justice published on Sunday the summary of the results of US Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe to find evidence of the US President Donald Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia. The investigation established that there was no collusion.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said that Russia has been interfering in US elections since at least 2004, but he did not cite any proof.

Moscow has rejected all accusations of interfering in US elections as groundless. Russian officials have reportedly pointed out that no evidence has been presented to support the claims.

McFaul, who was the US ambassador in Moscow in 2012-2014, has been declared persona non grata in Russia. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, McFaul has been banned from entering Russia over attempts to "damage the relations between Moscow and Washington".