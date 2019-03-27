Kazakh MoD Helicopter With 13 People On Board Has Crashed - Interior Ministry

ALMATY (Sputnik) - The Kazakh Defense Ministry's Mi-8 helicopter crashed and completely burned down in the Kyzylorda region, the circumstances of the crash are being clarified, Kazakh Emergencies Committee spokesman Nursultan Nurakhmetov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

“At 17:35 the 112 service received a message about the crash of a Mi-8 helicopter in the Zhalagash district of the Kyzylorda region. The helicopter crashed and completely burned down in unknown circumstances. The aircraft belonged to the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Nurakhmetov said.

There were 13 people on board the Mi-8 military helicopter, which crashed on Wednesday in the Kyzylorda region of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Defence Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"There were 13 people on board," the ministry said.

At the same time, according to the spokesman, the circumstances of the crash are being investigated, adding that some people are believed to have been killed in the crash.