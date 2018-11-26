Four Soldiers Killed in Military Chopper Crash in Istanbul (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Turkish media reported that rescue teams have been dispatched to the helicopter's crash site in a neighbourhood in Sancaktepe district, Istanbul.

According to the Yeni Safak news outlet, a military helicopter crashed in Istanbul on Monday, leaving several soldiers wounded. The cause of the incident has yet to be determined.

Four soldiers have been killed in the crash, one injured, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Twitter users have uploaded pictures of the crashed aircraft as well as alleged footage showing the moments before the incident.

— Karwan Faidhi (@karwan_faidhi) 26 ноября 2018 г.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency reported the helicopter was on a training mission when the accident happened.

— Rasan Remzi (@RasanRemzi) 26 ноября 2018 г.

The helicopter crashed between two apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighbourhood and split into two with debris scattered over the street.

— Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) 26 ноября 2018 г.

This incident comes on the heels of another helicopter crash that took place in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul due to poor weather conditions and left two people seriously injured.