US Does Not Intend to Solve Venezuelan Crisis Militarily - Shanahan

On 25 March, a delegation of Russian military staff arrived in the Venezuelan capital to take part in consultations with the country's officials on defence industry cooperation, a diplomatic source in Caracas told Sputnik.

The United States is not seeking to reach a military resolution of the crisis in Venezuela, US Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan said in a congressional hearing on 26 March.

"It’s not my understanding", Shanahan said when asked whether the Trump administration intends to achieve a military resolution of the crisis in Venezuela.

Media earlier reported that an estimated 99 Russian military staff had arrived in Caracas on board two planes, which also delivered 35 tonnes of cargo.

The move prompted immediate criticism from the US, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly stating that Washington would not stand aside from Russian actions with regards to Venezuela.

Political turmoil in the Latin American country has been ongoing since January, when opposition leader Juan Guaido, backed by the United States, declared himself the interim president of Venezuela after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election last May. Washington immediately recognised Guaido, called on Maduro to step down, and seized billions of dollars' worth of Venezuela's oil assets.