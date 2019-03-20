Register
    Several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait.

    Russia Pledges to Respond to Australia's New Anti-Moscow Sanctions

    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    Topic:
    Kerch Strait Row (59)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a response to Australia's new anti-Russian sanctions over the Kerch Strait situation.

    “Duplicating similar destructive decisions by the United States and the EU, official Canberra continues, in line with the notorious Western solidarity, to follow the short-sighted course to undermine bilateral relations. The Russian side will not leave this unfriendly action without a response,” the ministry said.

    According to the Foreign Ministry, Moscow has repeatedly emphasised that its actions on 25 November 2018 had been carried out in full compliance with the Russian Constitution and norms of international law which are recognised worldwide.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy in London: UK Ignores Ukraine's Illegal Activity in Kerch Strait

    Following in the footsteps of the US, Canada and the EU, the sanctions were imposed by Canberra on 18 March over the Kerch Strait incident. When commenting on the move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it regretted that Washington and its allies continued to pursue a "disastrous course toward a complete destruction of bilateral relations," adding that Moscow would respond to the new restrictions.

    The detained Ukrainian ships are delivered to the port of Kerch
    Press service of border management of FSB of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Crimea
    Mogherini Does Not Rule Out More EU Sanctions on Russia Over Kerch Within Next 2 Weeks
    Last November, three Ukrainian vessels illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the entrance to the Sea of Azov. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained 24 people on board after they failed to respond to a demand to stop. After the incident, a criminal case on illegal border crossing was opened in Russia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a provocation, noting that there were members of the Ukrainian security service, who were in charge of the operation, on board the Ukrainian vessels.

    Topic:
    Kerch Strait Row (59)
    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, United States, Canada, Australia, Kerch Strait, Russia, Ukraine
