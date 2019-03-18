US Impeding Implementation of Deals Reached at Putin-Trump Summit - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington's policies impede the implementation of agreements that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, reached at their summit in the Finnish capital of Helsinki last July, Georgiy Borisenko, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of North America, said on Monday.

"The position of our US colleagues has resulted in the suspension of the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the bilateral summit in Helsinki last July," Borisenko said at the opening session of a joint conference of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at US Tufts University.

At their Helsinki summit, Putin and Trump discussed the Syrian refugee crisis, situation in Ukraine, nuclear proliferation and Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, among other issues.

The leaders also expressed their intention to improve relations between Russia and the United States. It was their first and so far last full-format meeting.

In January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Washington of looking for pretexts to avoid new contact between the two leaders.