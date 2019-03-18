US Impeding Implementation of Deals Reached at Putin-Trump Summit - Moscow

"The position of our US colleagues has resulted in the suspension of the implementation of the agreements that were reached at the bilateral summit in Helsinki last July," Borisenko said at the opening session of a joint conference of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at US Tufts University.
The leaders also expressed their intention to improve relations between Russia and the United States. It was their first and so far last full-format meeting.
In January, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Washington of looking for pretexts to avoid new contact between the two leaders.
All comments
Show new comments (0)