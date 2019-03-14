Trump: Potential for Trade Deal With UK 'Unlimited' Amid Brexit Woes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Thursday indicated that he is supporting the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union by promising a major trade deal with the country as British lawmakers are scheduled to vote on extending the Brexit deadline.

"My Administration looks forward to negotiating a large scale Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. The potential is unlimited!," Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

US Senator Chris Murphy responded to Trump's comment by saying that the president is "cheering" the breakup of the EU.

Murphy, who represents the US state of Connecticut, said in a statement posted to Twitter that the US Congress should not approve any trade deal with Britain unless the Brexit agreement protects the Irish peace process and Washington completes a trade agreement with the EU first.

After failing to reach a Brexit deal with the EU ahead, UK lawmakers on Thursday will vote on a motion to delay the country's withdrawal from the bloc beyond the March 29 deadline. On Wednesday, the UK House of Commons voted against a no-deal exit, while on Tuesday it rejected the government's withdrawal deal.