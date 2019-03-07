Huawei CFO's Lawyer Says Canadian Extradition Case Politically Motivated

Richard Peck, Meng's attorney, said during a court hearing at the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday that Meng's case is politically motivated after Trump indicated he may use it as a means of leverage in the ongoing US-China trade negotiations, the Washington Post reported.
Meng's next hearing is scheduled for May 8, which is when the court will set a date for an extradition hearing in her case, the report said.
Huawei has insisted Meng has done nothing illegal.
READ MORE: Huawei Sues US Over Law Banning Government Agencies From Using Its Equipment
Notably, the company has recently been accused by the United States, as well as a number of other countries, of stealing commercial information. Washington also said it suspected Huawei of working for the government of China, the US adversary and the country which is engaged in a major trade spat with Washington. Huawei has dismissed claims about its cooperation with the authorities and pleaded not guilty to trade secret theft charges.
All comments
Show new comments (0)