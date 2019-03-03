US Seeks to Form Coalition For Gov't Change in Venezuela - Bolton

Earlier, in February, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has described Guaido as a "US puppet" and accused Washington of trying to stage a coup in Venezuela, said that the opposition leader must be tried if he returns. Guaido may now face up to 30 years in prison for violation of the travel ban.

The United States is seeking to form a coalition for a change of government in Venezuela, US National Security Adviser John Bolton has stated.

"We are trying to rally support for the peaceful transition of power from [Venezuelan President Nicolas] Maduro to [self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela] Juan Guaido, whom we recognise as president… I'd like to see as broad a coalition as we can put together to replace Maduro, to replace the whole corrupt regime. That's what we are trying to do", Bolton said in an interview for the CNN broadcaster.

The self-defeating and dangerous John Bolton (this time, on #Venezuela):



“In this administration we’re not afraid to use the phrase Monroe Doctrine.”



Also says this having just said US wants as broad a coalition as possible to oust Maduro. Reviving Monroe Doctrine won’t do that pic.twitter.com/cFKuz8TKrk — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) 3 марта 2019 г.

​Tensions in Venezuela escalated last month when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself interim president. The United States immediately recognised Guaido, seized billions of dollars’ worth of the country’s oil assets, and threatened to use military action against incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Maduro has accused Guaido of conspiring with the United States to overthrow the country’s legitimate government, including by organizing the delivery of so-called humanitarian aid as part of a plan to justify a US military intervention. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other countries have reaffirmed their support for Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president.

