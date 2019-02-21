Venezuela's Assets in US Frozen - Guaido Representative

A representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday that Guaido's team had managed to freeze Venezuela's assets in the US.
The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on January 23 when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's reelection of President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and some other countries, including Brazil.
Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
