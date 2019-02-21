Venezuela's Assets in US Frozen - Guaido Representative

The day before, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido said that the Venezuelan opposition was discussing the possibility of freezing accounts of the Venezuelan government in banks in Switzerland.

A representative of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday that Guaido's team had managed to freeze Venezuela's assets in the US.

The situation in crisis-torn Venezuela escalated on January 23 when Guaido declared himself interim president, disputing last year's reelection of President Nicolas Maduro. Guaido was almost immediately recognized by the United States and some other countries, including Brazil.

Russia, China, Mexico, among other nations, voiced support for Maduro, who, in turn, accused Washington of orchestrating a coup.

