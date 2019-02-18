Halting Implementation of Nord Stream 2 Project 'Impossible' - Bundestag Member

"I think that it is already impossible to stop the implementation of the project. This is good … This is an absolutely legitimate bilateral project that is being implemented … So we can say that [the project] will increase the security and stability of gas supply to Germany," Neu said at a roundtable at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
READ MORE: Russia to Pick China as Main Gas Consumer If EU Fails to Cooperate — Wintershall
According to Neu, picking gas transit though Ukraine over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as some of the project's opponents have been calling for, would not change the fact that it would still be Russian gas being supplied.
Besides Ukraine's exclusion from the project, the opponents of Nord Stream 2 have also been dissatisfied with the fact that the pipeline is being built on sand, which, according to them, is an unstable ground, Neu noted.
"However, no one, even the greens [members of environmentalist groups], take this remark seriously. Similar projects have been implemented, it is possible," the Bundestag member added.
Last week, representatives of the Council of the European Union, European Commission and European Parliament reached an agreement on amendments to the EU gas directive that would allow to extend internal EU market regulations to third countries' pipelines, transporting gas to the bloc. This would include Nord Stream 2.
Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian gas giant Gazprom and five European companies. It aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to the European Union. The pipeline project has been welcomed by some countries in Europe and opposed by the others who raise concerns over the alleged danger of Europe's dependence on Russia and the subsequent diminished transit role of Ukraine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)