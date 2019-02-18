Register
14:28 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this March 22, 2014, file photo, Flight Officer Jack Chen uses binoculars at an observers window on a Royal Australian Air Force P-3 Orion during the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in Southern Indian Ocean, Australia

    MH370 Co-Pilot Flew Jet With Dead People for Hours Until Crash - Aviation Writer

    © AP Photo / Rob Griffith
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Conspiracy theories are running wild five years after the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. Some truth-seekers believe that the Boeing with 289 people on board crashed in a Cambodian jungle, while others say that it flew toward Madagascar, and there are also claims that it was downed by Malaysian authorities.

    Christine Negroni, an aviation writer and award-winning journalist, claims that the co-pilot was the only person alive at the moment when the doomed Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 crashed into the ocean.

    A candle burns a prayer message for passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in Petaling Jaya on March 8, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / MOHD RASFAN
    Co-Pilot of Doomed MH370 Failed to Land Plane Safely Due to Lack of Oxygen, Author Suggests

    The Boeing 777 lost contact with air traffic control on 8 March 2014 over the South China Sea some 40 minutes into the flight while heading from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Military radars showed that the aircraft, which was carrying 289 passengers and crew, turned around and flew back across Malaysia towards the southwestern Indian Ocean.

    Negroni, who has been investigating the tragedy for years, suggests that the plane depressurised half an hour after take-off while captain Zaharie Shah was in the business-class bathroom near the flight desk, which is also used by the flight crew.

    She assumes that Zaharie failed to get back onto the flight deck, and first officer Fariq Abdul Hamid then tried to rescue the flight by landing it at Malaysia's Langkawi Airport. It was widely reported that the co-pilot had graduated from Langkawi Aerospace Flying Academy, situated close to the airport's runway, which made Negroni suggest that he tried to land there because it was so familiar.

    Fariq was unable to land the plane there because of oxygen deprivation, she believes, but he remained alive for hours.

    READ MORE: MH370 Pilot's 'Mystery Caller' Breaks Silence Five Years After Tragedy

    "The plane starts heading south," Negroni told the Daily Star. "Whatever that time period is, that's the period of time I believe he (Fariq) went unconscious."

    "But dead is a whole other matter, because there was an incapacitation case in the US: two pilots were incapacitated, and flew a ghost flight that crash landed in Mexico."

    "The oxygen available for the passengers was about 15 minutes, so the passengers were all dead, there's no chance they were resuscitated, they were dead long before that plane hit the water."

    "Some farmer comes across the aircraft, and the first officer was still alive, and that was hours later."

    "She died, but she was still alive at that time. I think you can be oxygen deprived for a long time without being dead."

    "The oxygen available for the passengers was about 15 minutes, so the passengers were all dead, there's no chance they were resuscitated, they were dead long before that plane hit the water."

    Almost five years later, the disappearance of MH370 remains one of the biggest aviation mysteries of all time. Two extensive search operations have been carried out in the southwestern Indian Ocean where the plane supposedly crashed, but they ended up yielding no results. Last July, Malaysian officials admitted in a 495-page report that they were unable to determine the real cause for its disappearance, adding that the Boeing's controls could have been manipulated by a third party.

    Related:

    Eyewitnesses' Accounts Hint at Malaysia Hiding the Truth About MH370 - Author
    PI Claims He Revealed Missing Flight MH370, Points Out Exact Coordinates
    Doomed MH370 Plane Was DOWNED to Prevent Repeat of 9/11, Writer Claims
    MH370 Sighting Claimed to Be Spotted on NASA Satellite PHOTO
    Underwater Acoustic Wave Analysis Suggests New MH370 Course and Crash Site
    Tags:
    conspiracy theory, MH370, Boeing, Malaysian Airlines, Indian Ocean, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok