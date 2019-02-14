Stoltenberg Holds Final Press Conference Following Defence Ministers Meeting

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference in Brussels at the closure of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the Level of Defence Ministers.

The Defence Ministers are expected to discuss the consequences of the US move to suspend its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty).

The INF Treaty, which was signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987 and banned all ground-launched missiles with ranges of 310 to 3,400 miles (500 to 5,500 kilometres), has recently become another contentious point in the relationship between the United States and Russia.

