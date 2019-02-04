Register
    View of the Tehran, Iran

    EU Urges Iran to Refrain From Ballistic Missile Development Activities

    © Fotolia / Borna_Mir
    World
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union on Monday called on Iran to stop activities aimed at the development and testing of ballistic missiles, as well as the spread of missile technology around the region.

    "The Council is also gravely concerned by Iran's ballistic missile activity and calls upon Iran to refrain from these activities, in particular ballistic missile launches that are inconsistent with UN Security Council resolution 2231," the Council said in a statement.

    According to the statement, Iran continues to undertake efforts to increase the range and precision of its missiles, together with increasing the number of tests and operational launches.

    "These activities deepen mistrust and contribute to regional instability. The Council calls on Iran to take all the necessary measures to fully respect all relevant UN Security Council resolutions related to the transfer of missiles and relevant material and technology to state and non-state actors in the region," the document noted.

    READ MORE: Iran Rejects ‘Humiliating' Conditions of INSTEX Trade Mechanism — Chief Judge

    On the same day, the EU Council announced that it has sanctioned two individuals and one entity in relation to Iran's "hostile activities" in several European countries. 

    "The Council is deeply concerned by the hostile activities that Iran has conducted on the territory of several Member States and, in this context, decided to list two individuals and one entity. The European Union will continue to demonstrate unity and solidarity in this area and urges Iran to put an immediate end to such unacceptable behaviour," the council said in a statement.

    Referring to the Syrian conflict, the Council called on Iran to use its influence on Damascus to stop hostilities in Syria and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid all around the country, especially to Idlib.

    "It [the European Union] urges Iran as one of the Astana guarantors, together with Russia and Turkey, to ensure cessation of hostilities and unhindered, safe and sustainable humanitarian access throughout all of Syria, and particularly in Idlib," the Council said in a press release.

    READ MORE: What You Should Know About the Newly Registered Mechanism for EU-Iran Trade

    The comment comes as Iran, alongside Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Syria has been engulfed in a conflict since 2011 with numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups fighting the Syrian Army to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

