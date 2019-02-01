Register
01 February 2019
    FILE - This Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, file photo provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii

    Mogherini: EU Doesn't Want Europe to Again Become Region of Superpowers' Rivalry

    © AP Photo / Mark Wright/Missile Defense Agency
    2011

    Washington earlier warned that it could exit the historic Cold War-era treaty unless Moscow destroys a missile, which the US claims is "violating" the terms of the agreement. While Moscow has strongly refuted the allegations, EU states have voiced concern over a possible new arms race between Russia and the US.

    EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has stated that the European Union doesn't want the European continent to "again become a region of superpowers' rivalry".

    "What we definitely don't want to see is our continent going back to being a battlefield or a place where other super-powers confront themselves. This belongs to a faraway history", Mogherini told reporters.

    Hypersonic missile
    © Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Russia's Hypersonic Weapons Neutralise Potential Threat From US Exit From INF Treaty - Moscow
    The statement comes as February 2 marks the deadline set by the White House for Russia to destroy the 9M729 missile, which the Pentagon believes is in violation of the INF Treaty. Russia has strongly rejected the accusations, stating that Moscow strongly abides by the historic Cold War-era agreement. 

    While being accused by NATO of "lack of transparency", last week, the Russian Defence Ministry held a joint briefing with the Foreign Ministry, during which Moscow revealed the missile itself and its military characteristics. However, despite being invited NATO representatives, including those from the United States and the EU member countries, didn't attend the briefing.

    READ MORE: Next US President May Be Interested in Reviving INF Treaty — Ex-US Official

    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB
    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Potential US INF Treaty Exit to Raise Instability Created by Iran Nuclear Deal Pullout - ICAN
    Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met in Beijing with his US colleague, US Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson to discuss ways to preserve the treaty. When commenting on the results of the talks, Ryabkov stated that "Washington has taken an absolutely destructive position on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty".

    After US President Donald Trump announced in October his administration's intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty, which prohibits the development of ground-launched ballistic missiles and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (310 and 3,400 miles). While Russian authorities have yet again confirmed the country's adherence to the landmark treaty, the European Union has voiced concern over possible US exit, with Germany warning that it would oppose the deployment of new medium-range missiles on the European soil.

