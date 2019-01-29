Register
23:33 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    France to Repatriate 130 Daesh Fighters Detained in Syria - Report

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    World
    Get short URL
    323

    Roughly 130 French citizens who joined in the ranks of Daesh are expected to be released from jail in Syria and repatriated to France to face trial, according to a recent report from French news station BFM TV.

    The individuals are being detained in northeast Syria by US-backed Kurdish soldiers with the Syrian Democratic Forces. The development reportedly came about after Kurdish forces began questioning their ability to continue safeguarding the jails after US forces withdraw from the region.

    "All those who will return to France will be entrusted to the judges. The judge will decide that it will be necessary to put them in prison," France's Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told BFM TV on Tuesday.

    "The Americans are disengaging from Syria… There are now people in prison who are being held because the Americans are there and who are going to be released… They'll want to return to France."

    Christophe Castaner, file photo.
    Ирина Калашникова
    Anti-Populist, Flip-Flopper on Daesh: 5 Facts on France's New Interior Minister

    In a statement to Bloomberg, Castaner revealed that the reported number of 130 militants is "not at all confirmed," adding that officials are presently "examining all options to avoid the escape or dispersion of these potentially dangerous individuals."

    Citing the Soufan Center, a nonprofit risk advisory organization, Bloomberg reported that an estimated 2,000 French citizens are said to have joined the Daesh terror group since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

    Nadim Houry, the director of the Human Rights Watch's terrorism and counterterrorism program, took to Twitter to hail the move. "Major reversal of French policy with respect to [Daesh] suspects held in northern Syria. France finally agrees to take its nationals back," he said.

    "This may be unpopular, but it is the right thing to do. Prosecute those who committed crimes, reintegrate children."

    Not everyone, however, is thrilled with Castaner's stance. French politician Marine Le Pen, president of the National Front party, criticized the minister's remarks, in which he stated that while the individuals are jihadists, "they were French first."

    Buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part in Homs, Syria. (File)
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    Syrian Army: Daesh Used Communication Devices Made in US, France

    The Neuilly-sur-Seine born politician shot back at Castaner on Twitter, saying, "No [Castaner]! They are jihadists, so they should no longer be French."

    The move would ultimately make France the first western European country to repatriate citizens arrested over ties to Daesh forces. According to the Telegraph, only the US, Lebanon, Russia, Indonesia and Sudan have agreed to do so.

    Related:

    France Detects Over 400 Daesh Donors Financing Terror Attacks - Report
    France's Macron Urges US, Allies to Stay in Syria Even After Daesh Defeat
    Le Pen: Charges Over Posting Daesh Pics are 'Scandal,' France's Values Falsified
    Foreign Fighters from UK, France Joining Daesh in Afghanistan – Analyst
    Daesh Propaganda Hints at Threats to UK, Germany, France During Christmas
    Tags:
    repatriation, Daesh, Christophe Castaner, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse