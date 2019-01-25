NATO Chief Stoltenberg Hold Presser After Talks With Russia on INF Treaty

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference after the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council. The meeting is expected to be focused on the fate of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) in light of Washington's decision to withdraw from the agreement.

When commenting on the Russia-NATO meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would continue to defend its position on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). According to him, Washington was not ready for talks because of the fact that the military attaches from the United States and its NATO allies had ignored the recent briefing on the 9M729 missile organised by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Stoltenberg called on Russia to go back into compliance with the INF treaty, repeating the accusations previously voiced by thy US. He stated the US will begin the six-month withdrawal process from the INF treaty after 2 February if the US requirements are not met by Russia. He added that the deal was 'in real jeopardy'.

He also stressed that NATO will continue dialogue with Russia on the treaty on different levels.

