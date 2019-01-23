Register
23 January 2019
    A man wearing a balaclava and holding a weapon

    Terrorist Attacks Worldwide Drop to Lowest Level Since 2011 - Report

    CC0
    World
    121

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of terrorist attacks worldwide is the lowest it has been since 2011, dropping by a third between 2017 and 2018 alone, according to the Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre (JTIC) annual Global Attack Index released by IHS Markit on 22 January.

    "Worldwide terror attacks decreased by one-third in 2018 compared to 2017, while resulting non-militant fatalities fell by more than one-quarter … The figures represented the lowest annual attack total since 2011 and the lowest annual fatality figures since JTIC began collecting comprehensive event data in 2009", the IHS Markit press release reads.

    JTIC head Matthew Henman specified that there were 15,321 attacks by non-state armed groups and 13,483 non-militant deaths in 2018.

    "Islamic State [Daesh*] attacks decreased by almost three-quarters and resultant fatalities by over 50%, although the group remained the deadliest worldwide in terms of a number of non-militant fatalities caused", the report found.

    In addition, JTIC said that violence in Syria had declined due to IS territorial losses, and Damascus regaining control of the territory.

    "Syria dropped to the second highest country in terms of recorded attacks, with attacks falling by almost two-thirds and resultant fatalities falling by almost half. In contrast to the overall downward trend, attacks in Ukraine increased by almost one-fifth as it rose to be the most violent country in terms of recorded attacks", the press release says.

    The largest amount of non-militant fatalities was registered in Afghanistan, where attacks grew by nearly 33 percent and fatalities demonstrated an 80 percent increase.

    READ MORE: Syria to Open Checkpoints on Iraqi Border, Sees No Security Threats — Minister

    An image grab taken from a video obtained by AFPTV on January 16, 2019, shows US armoured vehicles at the scene of a suicide attack in the northern Syrian town of Manbij
    © AFP 2018 /
    Turkish-Linked Militants Who Planned Terror Attacks Arrested in Syria – Manbij War Council
    In total, JTIC registered terrorist attacks in 90 countries in 2018 and 116 during the year prior.

    Last year, Matthew Henman, the head of Jane's Terrorism and Insurgency Centre (JTIC) at IHS Markit, said in the statement that unlike the number of militants' attacks, which had slightly fallen year-on-year, the number of resultant non-militant fatalities decreased by 33 percent to 18,475 in 2017 in comparison to 2016, and by 45 percent in comparison to the average fatality total over the preceding five years.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    News

