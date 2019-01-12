Pompeo: Venezuela's Maduro Gov't 'Illegitimate,' US to Restore 'Democracy There'

Earlier this week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for second pesidential term for the period from 2019 until 2025.

Maduro has faced criticism from a number of states after his re-election in May, with some countries claiming that the vote was illegitimate, something vehemently denied by Caracas.

Earlier in January, the Peruvian Foreign Ministry said following the meeting of the Lima Group foreign ministers that the union did not recognize the legitimacy of Maduro's new presidential term that will begin on January 10 and urged him to call a new presidential election.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry then delivered protest notes to the diplomatic representatives of the Lima group countries.

